Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,969

Optimus Prime #4 iBooks preview



Another three-page*



The post







More... Another three-page* iBooks preview has been released today, this one*for Optimus Prime #4! Things are looking very bad for Cosmos, Rumble, and Frenzy aboard the Junkions’ ship after last issue’s cliffhanger, and in Cybertron’s past, Orion Pax meets once more with Zeta Prime. This issue sees MTMTE veteran Alex Milne return to Transformers comics, serving as fill-in on interiors for regular artist Kei Zama and reuniting with original MTMTE colourist Josh Burcham. Check the pages out for yourself after the break!The post Optimus Prime #4 iBooks preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________