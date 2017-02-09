Another three-page*iBooks
preview has been released today, this one*for Optimus Prime #4! Things are looking very bad for Cosmos, Rumble, and Frenzy aboard the Junkions’ ship after last issue’s cliffhanger, and in Cybertron’s past, Orion Pax meets once more with Zeta Prime. This issue sees MTMTE veteran Alex Milne return to Transformers comics, serving as fill-in on interiors for regular artist Kei Zama and reuniting with original MTMTE colourist Josh Burcham. Check the pages out for yourself after the break!
The post Optimus Prime #4 iBooks preview
