Old Today, 03:21 PM   #1
KPhilipsen
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 57
MP Beast Wars Sale
Hey all. I've got a couple of MP Beast Wars I'm looking to part ways with. I thought Beast Wars was my thing but it turns out it's really not. At least the figures. Still love that show. =) Everything is 100% official. I don't f with k to the o's. I could do something with shipping if you wanted both. Thanks for looking!

Takara MP Optimus Primal $150 shipped in Canada. Comes with the box (no clam shell - was flat packed for storage), two swords, 2 gorilla heads, 4 prime alternate faces, sealed instructions and accessory card.

Takara MP Dinobot $350 shipped in Canada. Comes with the box (no clam shell - was flat packed for storage), stand, sword, tail shield, golden disc, eye lasers, 3 faces, instructions and accessory card.

Oh, right. I'm not one of those guys that, you know, transforms their transformers and stuff. It's into bot mode and onto the shelf. Everything is very gently used and in mint condition. No smoking home and all that jazz.
