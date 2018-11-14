|
Transformers voice actor Neil Ross at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is pleased to announce*Neil Ross*the voices of*Bonecrusher, Hook, Sixshot, Slag, Pointblank and Springer*in Transformers Generation 1 will be joining the G1 Reunion event happening at TFcon Los Angeles 2019.* Fans of the 80s will also remember him as Dusty and Shipwreck in*GI Joe*as well as Keith and Pidge in the original*Voltron*series.* Neil will be taking part in Q&A panels and signing for the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.*Neil Ross is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on » Continue Reading.
