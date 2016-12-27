Third party group SXS Toys updated their Weibo account
earlier today to reveal prototype images of their Hot Flame figure. Hot Flame is SXS Toys representation of a Rodimus styled figured from his appearances in the More Than Meets The Eye comic book. Although no alternate mode is shown here, the robot mode looks very faithful to the character model we’ve seen on the comic book pages. Share your thoughts on this one by clicking the discussion thread link below!
The post SXS Toys Hot Flame – Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...