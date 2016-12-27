Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,712
SXS Toys Hot Flame ? Prototype Images


Third party group SXS Toys updated their Weibo account earlier today to reveal prototype images of their Hot Flame figure. Hot Flame is SXS Toys representation of a Rodimus styled figured from his appearances in the More Than Meets The Eye comic book. Although no alternate mode is shown here, the robot mode looks very faithful to the character model we've seen on the comic book pages. Share your thoughts on this one by clicking the discussion thread link below!

The post SXS Toys Hot Flame – Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
