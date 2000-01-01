Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
How long have US Airmail packages been taking lately?
Today, 12:09 PM
Goaliebot
How long have US Airmail packages been taking lately?
Ordered TR Wave 3 from BBTS and it shipped, cheapest method (USPS Air Mail), on Nov 30.
I know it's Xmas season and both postal systems and customs must be slammed, but it will have been a month in 3 days.
Anyone else seeing similar delays from such packages? Too early to worry?
Today, 12:19 PM
predahank
Re: How long have US Airmail packages been taking lately?
that seems pretty long even for usps first class. Minus a week for holidays, minus a week for customs delay which still leaves plenty of time
Today, 12:23 PM
Malibu
Re: How long have US Airmail packages been taking lately?
I ordered brainstorm from bbts by the same shipping method. Said it shipped on Nov 28 and I still haven't seen it either. So your not the only one.
