Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Released In US



Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners are now released in United States. 2005 Boards Member*JukeOutlander spotted “PrimeStrong” at*San Jose, California Target for $14.99. Only one unit was available at the moment though. Happy Hunting, TFW!



