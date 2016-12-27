Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,712
Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Released In US


Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners are now released in United States. 2005 Boards Member*JukeOutlander spotted “PrimeStrong” at*San Jose, California Target for $14.99. Only one unit was available at the moment though. Happy Hunting, TFW!

The post Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Released In US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
