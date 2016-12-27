|
Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Released In US
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners are now released in United States. 2005 Boards Member*JukeOutlander spotted “PrimeStrong” at*San Jose, California Target for $14.99. Only one unit was available at the moment though. Happy Hunting, TFW!
