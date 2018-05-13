Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 found in Thailand


We’ve got word via Al Pa Pow on Google+ that the third and so far final wave of Power of the Primes Prime Masters has hit retail in Thailand. This wave includes Bomb Burst to round out the updates of the original trio of 1988 Pretenders, as well as adding Bludgeon and Octopunch to update two of the popular and well-known 1989 Pretenders. This is the second of the “third wave” Power of the Primes assortments to hit retail, following a recent sighting of Wave 3 deluxes in New Zealand and the Philippines, and hopefully both assortments will hit &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 found in Thailand appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
