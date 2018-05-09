Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:11 PM
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toys To Be Showcased At Licensing Expo 2018


We have received a word that Hasbro will showcase their upcoming toys for Transformers: Bumblebee movie, at the 2018*Licensing Expo. This of course is not the first time Hasbro placed them on display this year. The toys made their debut a week before UK Toy Fair 2018, where the company held a private event to several prominent journalists, which was then followed by a secret booth at the UK Toy Fair for the investors in order to generate some buzz (pun intended) for the line. The movie toys appeared for the third time at another secret booth during Australian Toys &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toys To Be Showcased At Licensing Expo 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



