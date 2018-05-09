Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,234

Hasbro Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toys To Be Showcased At Licensing Expo 2018



We have received a word that Hasbro will showcase their upcoming toys for Transformers: Bumblebee movie, at the 2018*Licensing Expo. This of course is not the first time Hasbro placed them on display this year. The toys made their debut a week before UK Toy Fair 2018, where the company held a private event to several prominent journalists, which was then followed by a secret booth at the UK Toy Fair for the investors in order to generate some buzz (pun intended) for the line. The movie toys appeared for the third time at another secret booth during Australian Toys



We have received a word that Hasbro will showcase their upcoming toys for Transformers: Bumblebee movie, at the 2018 Licensing Expo. This of course is not the first time Hasbro placed them on display this year. The toys made their debut a week before UK Toy Fair 2018, where the company held a private event to several prominent journalists, which was then followed by a secret booth at the UK Toy Fair for the investors in order to generate some buzz (pun intended) for the line. The movie toys appeared for the third time at another secret booth during Australian Toys





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.