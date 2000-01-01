Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for Power Core Combiners!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:23 PM   #1
Demon218
Mini-Con
Join Date: Mar 2018
Location: Lethbridge AB
Posts: 5
Looking for Power Core Combiners!
Don't know why but lately I've been on a nostalgia trip and I've been looking to try and get a hold of some of the toys I always wanted as a kid.

I'm looking specifically for the united ex Buildmaster set but i'm also game to grab others too, and as I acquire more of them I'll update this post.

Long story short, if you have any Power core Combiners that are taking up space let me know and I'd be happy to buy them off you!

I'll pay shipping and any price that's reasonable!

Thanks!
Demon218 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
power core combiners

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Super Gobots RARE Vamp Figure Go-Bot Gobot great condition!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MIB Countdown Micromaster Autobot Base Complete Boxed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Wheelie Cliffjumper Brawn Windcharger Gears Huffer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Slag Dinobot RARE Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.