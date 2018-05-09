Thanks to a post,*courtesy of Pony toy database*MLP Merch
*(no, it’s no a mistake), we have images of the upcoming*Happy Meal Cyberverse Transformers 2018. This cute little figures bring you super-deformed version of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Megatron, Shockwave and Megatron in robot mode. Grimlock comes in dino mode, while we also have Starscream and Bumblebee in alt mode. These figures seem to be based on the new Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon
which will premiere this 2018. The image of these figures was shared together with the upcoming My Little Pony Happy Meals for 2018. According » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Cyberverse Chibi Figures With McDonald's Happy Meals In Selected Countries
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
