Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse Chibi Figures With McDonald?s Happy Meals In Selected Countr
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,234
Transformers: Cyberverse Chibi Figures With McDonald?s Happy Meals In Selected Countr


Thanks to a post,*courtesy of Pony toy database*MLP Merch*(no, it’s no a mistake), we have images of the upcoming*Happy Meal Cyberverse Transformers 2018. This cute little figures bring you super-deformed version of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Megatron, Shockwave and Megatron in robot mode. Grimlock comes in dino mode, while we also have Starscream and Bumblebee in alt mode. These figures seem to be based on the new Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon which will premiere this 2018. The image of these figures was shared together with the upcoming My Little Pony Happy Meals for 2018. According &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Chibi Figures With McDonald’s Happy Meals In Selected Countries appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Super Gobots RARE Vamp Figure Go-Bot Gobot great condition!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MIB Countdown Micromaster Autobot Base Complete Boxed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Wheelie Cliffjumper Brawn Windcharger Gears Huffer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Slag Dinobot RARE Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.