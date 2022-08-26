Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor In-Hand Images


Coming to us via Chefatron on YouTube we can share for you a new set of in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor. Following our*first images*of this Microman-inspired black redeco of the Studio Series SS 86-11 Deluxe Perceptor with a new toy-inspired retooled head with a mask, we finally have a detailed gallery in both mode as well as comparison shots next to Studio Series 86 Perceptor and some Shatered Glass toys. We are yet to see an official confirmation about this figure, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the images after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 03:33 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor In-Hand Images
i mean dude is cool
