Coming to us via Chefatron on YouTube we can share for you a new set of in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor.
of this Microman-inspired black redeco of the Studio Series SS 86-11 Deluxe Perceptor with a new toy-inspired retooled head with a mask, we finally have a detailed gallery in both mode as well as comparison shots next to Studio Series 86 Perceptor and some Shatered Glass toys. We are yet to see an official confirmation about this figure, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the images after » Continue Reading.
