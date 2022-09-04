September has started with just a few sightings over the world. Some new Studio Series and Legacy toys in Australia, several R.E.D action figures in Chile and the new LEGO Optimus Prime in Germany. Studio Series Wave 3 Core And Legacy Red Cog In Australia ?
*Via Ozformers
, we can report that Studio Series Core class Wheelie and Legacy Red Cog were found at JB HiFi Civic (ACT). Transformers R.E.D Wave 4, 5 & 6 In Chile ?
*2005 Boards member*Lapin*found R.E.D Reformatting Megatron, Ultra Magnus and the new Galvatron and Shockwave action figures at*Mirax hobbies. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/germany-transformers-sightings.155088/page-43#post-20563391">LEGO Optimus » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? September Week 1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...