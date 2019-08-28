|
Mondo Transformers: Soundwave, Arcee and Bumblebee Sketches
The lastets issue of Japanese magazine Figure King (images via Loopaza Megastore
) brought our first s sketches of the upcoming*Mondo Transformers: Soundwave, Arcee and Bumblebee. Mondo
, well-know by their print, posters and pop-culture merchandising items, has been bringing action figures and statues of different franchises, and while back at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 it was mentioned
that they will release Transformers figures. We hadn’t had any updates on this project, but now we have a clear look at the early sketches of Soundwave, Arcee and Bumblebee, all with G1 inspired but very modern look. We should expect » Continue Reading.
The post Mondo Transformers: Soundwave, Arcee and Bumblebee Sketches
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.