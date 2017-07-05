|
Transformers The Last Knight Legion Wave 2 Found in the US and Hungary
Members of our 2005 Boards are reporting more sightings of new waves of Transformers The Last Knight hitting the streets. This time we get reports from GiganGoji showing us the Legion class Wave 2 figures Megatron and Crosshairs available in Walmart in Washington. Additionally, BB Shockwave reports that the same assortment of*Legion class Megatron
, Crosshairs
and Drift
are available in Hungary online store Jateknet. Happy hunting, everyone.
