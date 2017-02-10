Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:57 PM   #1
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 464
Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
New Pre-Order for MMMC R27 Calidus! New Arrivals for UW Megatronia, Takara Diaclone Reboot, Masterpiece Thrust and Ramjet and more....
------------------------------------------------------------
** Product Updates
------------------------------------------------------------

February 10, 2017

** Mastermind Creations R-27 - Calidus
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-order - Reserve Today! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/master...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Unite Warriors - UW-EX Megatronia
------------------------------------------------------------
In Stock and Ready to SHip! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/transf...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Takara Diaclone Reboot V2
------------------------------------------------------------
In Stock And Ready to Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/takara...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Movie 10th Anniversary Figures
------------------------------------------------------------
Just Arrived And Ready To Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/transf...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Masterpiece Thrust and Ramjet
------------------------------------------------------------
Re-stocked And Ready To Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/transf...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Mastermind Creations R-17 Carnifex
------------------------------------------------------------
More Coming - Reserve Yours Now! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/master...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** See All New Arrivals (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-ar...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** See All Recent Pre-orders (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preord...049d2c&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
