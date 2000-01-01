Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:24 PM   #1
RazzAq
Machine War
RazzAq's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 206
RazzAq's Sales Thread
Item/s will come from Fort Sask. Alberta.

Payment via EMT or Paypal.
Can also meet in Edmonton.
All shipping will be with tracking.

- 2013 botcon rainmakers (hotlink, bitstream, sunstorm). still sealed in the package. $250 (shipped within Canada)

Collection [] Feedback [] Wanted_List
