|
Generation Selects Nightbird And Powerdasher Zeta Pre-Orders Now Available On TakaraT
TakaraTomy Mall has pre-orders up for their exclusive*Generation Selects Nightbird
and Powerdasher Zeta
*figures. Priced at ¥ 4,104 (approx US$ 38.50), both figures will release on September 7th, 2019. However, the pre-orders will only be available until the supplies last. Official images of the toys can be found after the jump. Good luck, folks.
The post Generation Selects Nightbird And Powerdasher Zeta Pre-Orders Now Available On TakaraTomy Mall
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.