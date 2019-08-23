agesthreeandup Energon Supplier Join Date: May 2007 Location: Canada Posts: 520

Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-Order Update http://www.agesthreeandup.com





** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #226

------------------------------------------------------------

August 23, 2019





** Newage - NA H9 Agamenmnon

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/newage-na-h9-agamenmnon/





------------------------------------------------------------

Newage NA-H9 Agamenmnon is legends scaled. Agamenmon is the leader of Newages' figure army and transforms from a gun / cannon to robot and back. Includes two swappable gesture hands, one swappable face, V Sigma Key, and its laser gun.

------------------------------------------------------------

SEE ALL NEWAGE FIGURES!







Transformers Generations Studio Series - Voyager Wave 7- Set of 2

PRE-ORDER NOW!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ave-7-set-of-2









Transformers Generations Studio Series - Deluxe Wave 8 - Set of 4

PRE-ORDER NOW!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ave-8-set-of-4









Fans Hobby - MB-16 Lightning Eagle



PRE-ORDER NOW!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fans-...ightning-eagle









Takara Transformers Generations Selects - King Poseidon - Gulf (Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive)

PRE-ORDER NOW!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/takar...mall-exclusive







SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/#







Iron Factory - IFEX20K Wing of Tyrant Kallaite

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/iron-...yrant-kallaite









Iron Factory - IFEX39 Hexwrench

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/iron-...ex39-hexwrench









Perfect Effect - PE-DX10 Jetpower Revive Prime

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/perfe...r-revive-prime









Ocular Max - Perfection Series - PS-13 Impetus

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/ocula...-ps-13-impetus









SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/





Transformers Generations Studio Series - Leader Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...-optimus-prime









Transformers Generations Selects - Leader Shockwave (Exclusive)

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...wave-exclusive







MP-44 Masterpiece Convoy 3.0

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-44...ece-convoy-3-0







KFC - EAVI Metal Phase Five - Opticlones - Set of 3

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/kfc-e...lones-set-of-3







SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/ ** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #226------------------------------------------------------------August 23, 2019** Newage - NA H9 Agamenmnon------------------------------------------------------------Newage NA-H9 Agamenmnon is legends scaled. Agamenmon is the leader of Newages' figure army and transforms from a gun / cannon to robot and back. Includes two swappable gesture hands, one swappable face, V Sigma Key, and its laser gun.------------------------------------------------------------SEE ALL NEWAGE FIGURES! https://www.agesthreeandup.com/newage-1/?sort=newest Transformers Generations Studio Series - Voyager Wave 7- Set of 2PRE-ORDER NOW!Transformers Generations Studio Series - Deluxe Wave 8 - Set of 4PRE-ORDER NOW!Fans Hobby - MB-16 Lightning EaglePRE-ORDER NOW!Takara Transformers Generations Selects - King Poseidon - Gulf (Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive)PRE-ORDER NOW!SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!Iron Factory - IFEX20K Wing of Tyrant KallaiteIN STOCK READY TO SHIP!Iron Factory - IFEX39 HexwrenchIN STOCK READY TO SHIP!Perfect Effect - PE-DX10 Jetpower Revive PrimeIN STOCK READY TO SHIP!Ocular Max - Perfection Series - PS-13 ImpetusIN STOCK READY TO SHIP!SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!Transformers Generations Studio Series - Leader Dark of the Moon Optimus PrimeARRIVING SOON RESERVE!Transformers Generations Selects - Leader Shockwave (Exclusive)ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!MP-44 Masterpiece Convoy 3.0ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!KFC - EAVI Metal Phase Five - Opticlones - Set of 3ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!

Ages Three and Up



sales@agesthreeandup.com

www.agesthreeandup.com __________________Ages Three and Up Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed