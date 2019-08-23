Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:28 AM
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-Order Update
http://www.agesthreeandup.com


** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #226
------------------------------------------------------------
August 23, 2019


** Newage - NA H9 Agamenmnon
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/newage-na-h9-agamenmnon/


------------------------------------------------------------
Newage NA-H9 Agamenmnon is legends scaled. Agamenmon is the leader of Newages' figure army and transforms from a gun / cannon to robot and back. Includes two swappable gesture hands, one swappable face, V Sigma Key, and its laser gun.
------------------------------------------------------------
SEE ALL NEWAGE FIGURES! https://www.agesthreeandup.com/newage-1/?sort=newest



Transformers Generations Studio Series - Voyager Wave 7- Set of 2
PRE-ORDER NOW!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ave-7-set-of-2




Transformers Generations Studio Series - Deluxe Wave 8 - Set of 4
PRE-ORDER NOW!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ave-8-set-of-4




Fans Hobby - MB-16 Lightning Eagle

PRE-ORDER NOW!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fans-...ightning-eagle




Takara Transformers Generations Selects - King Poseidon - Gulf (Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive)
PRE-ORDER NOW!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/takar...mall-exclusive



SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/#



Iron Factory - IFEX20K Wing of Tyrant Kallaite
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/iron-...yrant-kallaite




Iron Factory - IFEX39 Hexwrench
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/iron-...ex39-hexwrench




Perfect Effect - PE-DX10 Jetpower Revive Prime
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/perfe...r-revive-prime




Ocular Max - Perfection Series - PS-13 Impetus
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/ocula...-ps-13-impetus




SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/


Transformers Generations Studio Series - Leader Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...-optimus-prime




Transformers Generations Selects - Leader Shockwave (Exclusive)
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...wave-exclusive



MP-44 Masterpiece Convoy 3.0
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-44...ece-convoy-3-0



KFC - EAVI Metal Phase Five - Opticlones - Set of 3
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/kfc-e...lones-set-of-3



SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
