Transformers: Cyberverse Chapter 02 ? Power Of The Spark To Premiere This Saturday



French free-to-air television channel*Gulli TV is set to premiere*Transformers: Cyberverse Chapter 02 – Power Of The Spark, this Saturday (08/24/2019) at 3:45pm. Season 2: Episode 1: The Sea of Tranquility: To save the earth from destruction, the Autobots must defeat the Decepticons on the Moon. Season 2: Episode 2: The Black Moon: Starscream tries to take power on the Decepticons while the Moon heads straight for the earth. Season 2: Episode 3: The Visitor: While, in the Ark, one of Wheeljack’s inventions becomes uncontrollable, Bumblebee tries to figure out what he saw on the Moon. Season 2: Episode 4: Your



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.