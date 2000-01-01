Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:59 AM
innermanchild
innermanchild
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 552
X-Transbots Monolith trailer
Hi,

Is this thing really almost 20 inches in length? That's the info I've seen on sites, which means it would not fit into a Detolf. Just wondering if anyone that has it can confirm. Thank you.
Today, 12:07 PM
Pascal
Pascal
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,858
Re: X-Transbots Monolith trailer
I have one, and it fits in a Detolf... diagonally.
My BST list is HERE.
