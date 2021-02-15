Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page 115 Utopia YYW-11 Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Leader Doubledealer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,145
115 Utopia YYW-11 Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Leader Doubledealer


Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo*have shared images of their new YYW-11*upgrade kit for Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple. This new kit consists of: Front bumper fillers for alt mode x2 Leg fillers x2 Cannon grip Leg extender x2 While the extra filler parts and cannon grip are good improvements for the figure, the leg extenders sure got our attention. Once installed, Doubledealer becomes taller and gets a better knee articulation too. A nice alternative to improve Earthrise Doubledealer for display. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out sometime soon. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 115 Utopia YYW-11 Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Leader Doubledealer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Ironhide
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
Bandai Gundam Transformers Defenders Japanese soft vinyl robot figures lot of 5
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Voyager White Battle Core OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers GRAPPLE WFC War For Cybertron Earthrise Voyager Class FigureTransfo
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers targetmaster MISFIRE figure 1987 vintage
Transformers
vintage transformers huge toy lot of 14
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.