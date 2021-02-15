|
115 Utopia YYW-11 Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Leader Doubledealer
Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo
*have shared images of their new YYW-11*upgrade kit for Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple. This new kit consists of: Front bumper fillers for alt mode x2 Leg fillers x2 Cannon grip Leg extender x2 While the extra filler parts and cannon grip are good improvements for the figure, the leg extenders sure got our attention. Once installed, Doubledealer becomes taller and gets a better knee articulation too. A nice alternative to improve Earthrise Doubledealer for display. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out sometime soon. Click » Continue Reading.
