Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,666

Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe Cosmos In-Hand Images



Courtesy of TFW2005 member*cynw32618*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the recently released*Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe Cosmos. In fact, Cosmos is being shipped in the UK via Smyths together with the rest of the Transformer Velocitron Speedia 500 figures (Walmart exclusives in the US). Good luck for our fellow UK collectors and now we have a clear look at this completely new mold of the green and yellow Autobot. As we can see from the images, Cosmos got a pretty detailed UFO mode with a very interesting transformation sequence and a highly poseable robot mode while keeping



The post







More... Courtesy of TFW2005 member*cynw32618*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the recently released*Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe Cosmos. In fact, Cosmos is being shipped in the UK via Smyths together with the rest of the Transformer Velocitron Speedia 500 figures (Walmart exclusives in the US). Good luck for our fellow UK collectors and now we have a clear look at this completely new mold of the green and yellow Autobot. As we can see from the images, Cosmos got a pretty detailed UFO mode with a very interesting transformation sequence and a highly poseable robot mode while keeping » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe Cosmos In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________