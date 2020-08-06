|
HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #3 Packaging & Instructions
Attention to all lucky fans who were able to support Haslab Unicron crowdfunding.*Hasbro Pulse
*have revealed a new update of the highly expected*HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron.*Some interesting updates regarding the final packaging, instructions and pictures of the chaos-bringer itself of course. This new update brings us: Unboxing video with Hasbro’s package engineer and engineering managing. We can see how this massive figure will be packaged and what you will find inside. Tons of foam. Instructions development process with Hasbro’s senior graphic designer. The booklet will have 32 pages. Transformation should take 50 minutes to 1 hour. Colored prototype shown » Continue Reading.
