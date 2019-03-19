Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,375

TFW2005?s MP-20+ Wheeljack Gallery



And now fellow Autobots, and especially Optimus Prime, it gives me great pleasure to present… the gallery for MP-20+ Wheeljack!* This is another of Takara-Tomy’s cartoon inspired repaints of previous Masterpiece releases.* Wheeljack gets a sleek new deco to match his anime look, which is less busy than the Lancia racing style the toy was inspired by.* The colors are bright, the windows’ blue pops.* Structurally he is the same as his predecessor, but does come with an extra Immobilizer accessory to match the episode from G1.* Bottom line, these anime repaints are to the collector’s taste.* I personally dig



And now fellow Autobots, and especially Optimus Prime, it gives me great pleasure to present… the gallery for MP-20+ Wheeljack!* This is another of Takara-Tomy's cartoon inspired repaints of previous Masterpiece releases.* Wheeljack gets a sleek new deco to match his anime look, which is less busy than the Lancia racing style the toy was inspired by.* The colors are bright, the windows' blue pops.* Structurally he is the same as his predecessor, but does come with an extra Immobilizer accessory to match the episode from G1.* Bottom line, these anime repaints are to the collector's taste.* I personally dig





The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. FREE PARKING For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/