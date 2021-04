Transformers Kingdom Mirage & Grimlock 2-Pack Listing & Official Description

Courtesy of the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can report a new*Transformers Kingdom Mirage & Grimlock 2-Pack listing & official description. The listing surfaced via Amazon Australia website *revealing a Deluxe Earth Mirage and a Deluxe Beast Wars Grimlock figure. There are no images yet, but we can share for you the product number and EAN code for those interested in tracking this pack: Tra Gen WFC K Deluxe Mirage and Grimlock Product number: F1209 EAN:*5010993854912 Read on for the full product description via Amazon UK of this pack which combines the G1 and Beast Wars universes!