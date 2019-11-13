Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,787

Rescue Bots Academy Cartoon To Premiere In Australia



Good news for Rescue Bots fans in Australia. A post in



The post







More... Good news for Rescue Bots fans in Australia. A post in Ozformers Boards *is givng us the heads up that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Cartoon will premiere in Australia. The new Rescue Bots series is starting on Thursday, November 14th at 7:00 am, on channel 9-Go. It can usually be found on 93 or 99 on the TV in the capital cities in Australia. There will be two episodes on each day.The post Rescue Bots Academy Cartoon To Premiere In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.