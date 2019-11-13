|
Rescue Bots Academy Cartoon To Premiere In Australia
Good news for Rescue Bots fans in Australia. A post in Ozformers Boards
*is givng us the heads up that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Cartoon will premiere in Australia. The new Rescue Bots series is starting on Thursday, November 14th at 7:00 am, on channel 9-Go. It can usually be found on 93 or 99 on the TV in the capital cities in Australia. There will be two episodes on each day.
