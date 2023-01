HTB Toys NanoBotz Review

An overall look at the HTB Toys NanoBots I have with custom paint, namely Optimus Pirme, Bumblebee, Prowl, Megatron, Reflector, Soundwave, Laserbeak and Ravage! As these were prototypes, yours would have more fit and finish than mine and, yes, I am well aware that Megatron and Prowl have their paint issues,lol. I shoulda used a magnifying glass for something half the size of a Micromaster!