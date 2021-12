Today, 03:19 PM #1 UsernamePrime G.I. Joe is better. Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 878 Action Figure Adventure on Tubi - VPN needed https://tubitv.com/tv-shows/628730/s...tle?start=true



Decent 10 part docu-series on a guy (from London, ON) on a quest to round up toys to auction off for a children's charity.



The focus is on 80s toys mostly. Lots of SW, GI Joe, MOTU, TF, and GB. Includes stops at cons including TF Con, Power Con, etc...



