Today, 10:33 PM   #1
The Nemesis
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Langley, British Columbia
Toys R Us temporarily closes all stores until March 30
https://www.toysrus.ca/on/demandware...ure_letter.pdf


It's my understanding that this is effective immediately, meaning that no TRU locations will be open for business for the next 2 weeks.


It would also mean that any chance of doing something useful with the BOGO50 sale they have going on until Sunday is all but dead considering almost nothing new-ish is available through their website right now (except Red Wing, which isn't sale-eligible to begin with. Though heads up, it's back in stock right now apparently), including all the listed Earthrise deluxes.


Oh well. It's probably the right call because otherwise idiots like me would be out in public places unnecessarily trying to feed our addiction to plastic robot toys.



And at least it means I don't have to endlessly re-check store shelves for the next couple weeks. Also, maybe by the time they've re-opened they'll have accumulated enough Earthrise stock that it's not a frustrating slog through stacks of old Siege stuff to find anything new.
Today, 10:54 PM   #2
Banshee
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Re: Toys R Us temporarily closes all stores until March 30
It's for the best. I just hope all the employees end up okay, and with a job still when this is all said and done.
