Thanks to 2005 Boards member*transform75 we can report that*The Last Knight: Mission To Cybertron Skullitron and Infernocus, And New Robots In Disguise Figures Were Spotted In France. For TLK fans, Mission To Cybertron Skullitron and Infernocus were found at Toys R Us in Paris, France. They are sold by 24.99* and 44.99 * respectively. For Robots In Disguise fans, C0mbiner Force RID 1-step Heatseeker and Blurr were spotted at the same store for 12.99* together with the last wave of 3-Step Hyper Change Heroes with Sounwave and Steeljaw which were available for 29.99*. Happy hunting for all French fans! You » Continue Reading.
