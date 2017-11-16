Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Russian fan for sharing the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 ITunes Preview in our forums. ITunes
shared this new preview and we see that treacherous Getaway seems to enjoy that all his plans are still going on well, but this 3-page preview brings us the possible return of the “Greatest Autobot Of All Time”. Transformers: Lost Light #11 Success? The crew of the Lost Light, led by the mutinous Getaway, is now only weeks away from completing their quest. But such remarkable progress comes at a price. Just how far is their new captain prepared to » Continue Reading.
