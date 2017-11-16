Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,207
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 ITunes Preview


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Russian fan for sharing the IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 ITunes Preview in our forums. ITunes shared this new preview and we see that treacherous Getaway seems to enjoy that all his plans are still going on well, but this 3-page preview brings us the possible return of the "Greatest Autobot Of All Time". Transformers: Lost Light #11 Success? The crew of the Lost Light, led by the mutinous Getaway, is now only weeks away from completing their quest. But such remarkable progress comes at a price. Just how far is their new captain prepared to

The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
