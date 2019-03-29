Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,453

TFW2005 Coverage Of WonderCon 2019 Transformers: Cyberverse Panel



WonderCon 2019 Transformers: Cyberverse Panel concluded mere minutes ago and our very own AzT attended the event to bring you the details. Panelists: Mae Catt, Dan*Salgarolo,*Gavin Hignight, Zac Atkinson,*Randolph Heard, Mikiel Houser, Jeremy Levy Mod: Jack Convey Some of the notable highlights: Transformers: Cyberverse is a multiversal show. Constructicons in Season 2. How Cheetor came to be on the show. Tidbits on Season 2. Behind-the-scenes details from Transformers: Cyberverse You can read the full description, after the jump and check out the images attached to this news post as well. The first question asked by the Mod was regarding how



FREE PARKING



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. FREE PARKING For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/