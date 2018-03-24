|
Unicron is Coming! First look at IDW?s Unicron in Robot Mode
The Chaos Bringer is coming to the IDW universe. Via IGN.com
*we have our first look at*IDW’s*take on*Unicron*in robot mode. The Chaos Bringer has been seen in planet form at the end of the First Strike event, and is here revealed in his robot mode for the first time, as illustrated by Alex Milne. Unlike previous versions of Unicron, who have generally been smaller than Cybertron which in turn has been smaller than Earth, this iteration is gigantic – big enough to hold the Earth in the palm of his hand. It quite possibly may be the single most gigantic » Continue Reading.
