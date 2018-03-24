Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,964
Unicron is Coming! First look at IDW?s Unicron in Robot Mode


The Chaos Bringer is coming to the IDW universe. Via IGN.com*we have our first look at*IDW’s*take on*Unicron*in robot mode. The Chaos Bringer has been seen in planet form at the end of the First Strike event, and is here revealed in his robot mode for the first time, as illustrated by Alex Milne. Unlike previous versions of Unicron, who have generally been smaller than Cybertron which in turn has been smaller than Earth, this iteration is gigantic – big enough to hold the Earth in the palm of his hand. It quite possibly may be the single most gigantic &#187; Continue Reading.

The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 04:39 PM   #2
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,419
Re: Unicron is Coming! First look at IDW?s Unicron in Robot Mode
I need a full-sized print of this. Absolutely phenomenal.
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #3
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,658
Re: Unicron is Coming! First look at IDW?s Unicron in Robot Mode
Originally Posted by positivelyken View Post
I need a full-sized print of this. Absolutely phenomenal.
Yep and if a toy was made like him, oh boy!
Old Today, 04:48 PM   #4
optimusb39
Titanium
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,295
Re: Unicron is Coming! First look at IDW?s Unicron in Robot Mode
^ And to scale!!
Lol!
