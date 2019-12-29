Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,996
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 4


And this is our last round up of 2019 and we have some nice surprises to share with you. This is a Cyberverse week for Asia, Europe and Latin America, and we also have our first world sighting of the new Botbots Goldrush Games special boxes! Cyberverse Ark Power Optimus Prime, Wave 6 One-Step Changers And Wave 4 Warrior In Malaysia *2005 Boards member TFGenoBats17*found the big Spark Armor Ark Power Optimus Prime, 1-Step Changer Jazz and Warrior Deadlock and Gnaw at Aeon stores. Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure In Mexico *Thanks to 2005 Boards member Auvelier for reporting his &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



