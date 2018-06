Today, 11:33 PM #1 metacooler Dinobot Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 101 WTB - FORT MAX Hello all,



The time has come where my son wants to play with my "toys" and has been eyeing my Titan class bots. Well we all know that we do not share our toys with anyone so I am looking to buy him a Fortress Maximus and/or Metroplex to enjoy. If anyone has one loose, incomplete, missing stickers or a little banged up please PM me. Want to pay around $100 each. GTA would be best, can meet at any convention. Thanks

