Today, 03:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,561
Back in 2021, a children’s toy company named Forever Clever achieved unprecedented success with their licensed G.I. Joe bricks line. The demand was so high, the company had to issue a statement with regard to the line’s availability. Today, 2005 Boards member*StellarJet has appropriately discovered two Transformers-licensed glider jets by Forever Clever. In addition to his discovery, we now have a whole new set of TF-related products by the aforementioned toy company. Forever Clever licensed Transformers products: Transformers Launch Action Gliders Transformers Wall Tumblers Transformers 12-inch Inflatable Characters Transformers Bracelets Transformers ID Tags Transformers Sticker Books Transformers Sticker Kits &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Licensed Transformers Products By Forever Clever appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
