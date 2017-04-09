|
*has just shared official images for Takara’s Legends*LG-44 Sharkticon & Sweeps, LG-45 Hot Rodimus and *LG-46 Char (Kup). As we were expecting, Hot Rodimus (Hot Rod) and Char (Kup) now include a Targetmaster beside their Headmaster unit, and Sharkticon includes a Scourge Headmaster unit. The figures show a very nice new deco, specially Char/Kup who also has got a new head sculpt. *They are already on pre-order in Amazon.jp and Takara-Tomy Mall. You can check the pictures after the jump and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.  
