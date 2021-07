Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,828

Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet In-Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*transform75*we can share for new a nice set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet. This is a G2-inspired redeco of the War For Cybertron Ramjet mold. We are sure collectors who grew up with G2 toys will really appreciate the color scheme of this release. While a great G2 homage, the figure still has the G1 Decepticon insignia on his wings. This mold is available in France as an Amazon France exclusive, but you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links below. Check out all the images, as well as*transform75*video review



The post







More... Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*transform75*we can share for new a nice set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet. This is a G2-inspired redeco of the War For Cybertron Ramjet mold. We are sure collectors who grew up with G2 toys will really appreciate the color scheme of this release. While a great G2 homage, the figure still has the G1 Decepticon insignia on his wings. This mold is available in France as an Amazon France exclusive, but you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links below. Check out all the images, as well as*transform75*video review » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca