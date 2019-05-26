Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Casual Crew Socks 5-Pack Found At US Walmart
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,772
Transformers Casual Crew Socks 5-Pack Found At US Walmart


Thanks to 2005 Boards*Rookbartley*who shared in our boars a curious sighting at his local Walmart. Among several other licensed socks, there was a*Transformers Casual Crew Socks 5-Pack made by Bioworld.*The socks have 5 different designs featuring G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Autobot and Decepticon insignias. They were found at Walmart in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. &#160;

The post Transformers Casual Crew Socks 5-Pack Found At US Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece MP 04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Generations Evolution Nemesis Prime Action Figure $130
Transformers
Transformers
Large Lot Of Transformers Toys From 2008 - 2017 Plus Bonus Toys
Transformers
VINTAGE KING DAM DIACLONE TAKARA 3 IN 1 DIE-CAST TRANSFORMERS ROBOTS SET IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.