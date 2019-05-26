Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,772

Transformers Casual Crew Socks 5-Pack Found At US Walmart



Thanks to 2005 Boards*Rookbartley*who shared in our boars a curious sighting at his local Walmart. Among several other licensed socks, there was a*Transformers Casual Crew Socks 5-Pack made by Bioworld.*The socks have 5 different designs featuring G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Autobot and Decepticon insignias. They were found at Walmart in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.



