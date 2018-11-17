|
Transformers voice actor Arthur Burghardt at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is happy to announce*Arthur Burghardt*the voice of*Devastator*in Transformers Generation 1 will be joining the G1 Reunion event happening at TFcon Los Angeles 2019.* Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Destro in GI Joe.* Arthur will be taking part in autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend.*Arthur Burghardt is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center*to participate in <a href="https://www.tfcon.com/">TFcon USA » Continue Reading.
