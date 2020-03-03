Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,338

Official Transformers Cyberverse Behind The Scenes Commercial Shoot With Bumblebee Vi



The official Hasbro YouTube Channel have uploaded a new*Official Transformers Cyberverse behind the scenes commercial shoot with Bumblebee video. A fun video featuring the new Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Bumblebee at Hasbro’s installations. We also have a look at the Cyberverse Energon Armor figures with Ultra Class Bumblebee, Hot Rod and Clobber and Ultimate class Optimus Prime and Shockwave. Watch the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.



