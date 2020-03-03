Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Official Transformers Cyberverse Behind The Scenes Commercial Shoot With Bumblebee Vi


The official Hasbro YouTube Channel have uploaded a new*Official Transformers Cyberverse behind the scenes commercial shoot with Bumblebee video. A fun video featuring the new Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Bumblebee at Hasbro’s installations. We also have a look at the Cyberverse Energon Armor figures with Ultra Class Bumblebee, Hot Rod and Clobber and Ultimate class Optimus Prime and Shockwave. Watch the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

The post Official Transformers Cyberverse Behind The Scenes Commercial Shoot With Bumblebee Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
