Transformers: Cyberverse  Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changers Wave 6 Jazz Spotted At



News hat for 2005 Boards*Hotconvoy for giving us the heads up of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers: Cyberverse  Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changers Wave 6 Jazz*in France. Jazz is the only new mold Jazz (with a Dual Boom Blast gimmick) in the upcoming 1-Step Changers wave 6 since the other figures are just repacks of 1-Step Bumblebee, Hot Rod and Megatron. Jazz was spotted at Walmart in Grand Junction, Colorado for $9.84. Happy hunting!



