Unique Toys UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron) Gray Prototype



Unique Toys Weibo have surprised us with the first images of their impressive*UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron).* This an excellent movie-accurate rendition of Galvatron as seen in the 4th live-action movie. The robot mode replicates the intricate and detailed design of the body, showing almost no visible alt mode parts. Talking about it, the 2012 Freightliner Argosy truck looks really solid and integrated. We are sure many movie-collectors* will be really pleaser with Unique Toys’ new project. We still have no concrete information on release date or price of this figure, but you can check out all the images



Unique Toys Weibo have surprised us with the first images of their impressive*UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron).* This an excellent movie-accurate rendition of Galvatron as seen in the 4th live-action movie. The robot mode replicates the intricate and detailed design of the body, showing almost no visible alt mode parts. Talking about it, the 2012 Freightliner Argosy truck looks really solid and integrated. We are sure many movie-collectors* will be really pleaser with Unique Toys' new project. We still have no concrete information on release date or price of this figure, but you can check out all the images





