Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H34Y Hephaestus (Legends Scale G2 Devastator) Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,514
Newage H34Y Hephaestus (Legends Scale G2 Devastator) Images


Third party company*Newage*have revealed, via their*Weibo*and Facebook accounts, images of their H34Y Hephaestus (Legends Scale G2 Devastator). This a G2-inspired yellow redeco of H34 Hephaestus*(with some differences like gray parts). It will be sold as a gift set and it will include 2 new interchangeable extra faces, 2 drills and gun. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Newage H34Y Hephaestus (Legends Scale G2 Devastator) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.