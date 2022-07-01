Third party company*Newage*have revealed, via their*Weibo
and Facebook
accounts, images of their H34Y Hephaestus (Legends Scale G2 Devastator). This a G2-inspired yellow redeco of H34 Hephaestus
*(with some differences like gray parts). It will be sold as a gift set and it will include 2 new interchangeable extra faces, 2 drills and gun. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
