*have updated two more*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts. They now have access to two script binders previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek. These volumes*contain 19 scripts, 14 of which have had no version online previously. This time we have access to the scripts of the classic episodes*“The Golden Lagoon” & “Make Tracks”. All of the aforementioned scripts are available via the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
*and they will be updating with more scripts in the future, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
