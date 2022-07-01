Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers G1 Cartoon ?The Golden Lagoon? & ?Make Tracks? Scripts Available Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,514
Transformers G1 Cartoon ?The Golden Lagoon? & ?Make Tracks? Scripts Available Online


The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*have updated two more*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts. They now have access to two script binders previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek. These volumes*contain 19 scripts, 14 of which have had no version online previously. This time we have access to the scripts of the classic episodes*“The Golden Lagoon” &#038; “Make Tracks”. All of the aforementioned scripts are available via the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*and they will be updating with more scripts in the future, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers G1 Cartoon “The Golden Lagoon” & “Make Tracks” Scripts Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.