Thanks to 2005 Boards member Autobot City Comics 2008 for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the latest Transformers R.E.D Wave 4 at US retail. R.E.D Reformatting Megatron was found at a Walmart in*Northwest Arkansas. This figure is part of the latest wave of the R.E.D Transformers line of non-transforming action figures together with*Optimus Primal
. It is a special clear purple redeco of R.E.D G1 Megatron featuring details and painting inspired by Megatron?s reformatting scene as seen in the classic Transformers movie from 1986. Happy hunting!
