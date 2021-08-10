Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers R.E.D Wave 4 Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Autobot City Comics 2008 for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the latest Transformers R.E.D Wave 4 at US retail. R.E.D Reformatting Megatron was found at a Walmart in*Northwest Arkansas. This figure is part of the latest wave of the R.E.D Transformers line of non-transforming action figures together with*Optimus Primal. It is a special clear purple redeco of R.E.D G1 Megatron featuring details and painting inspired by Megatron?s reformatting scene as seen in the classic Transformers movie from 1986. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers R.E.D Wave 4 Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



