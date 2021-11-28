Via Flame Toys social media channels
we have our first look at the new Kuro Kara Kuri*Rodimus (Prime Mode) And IDW Cyclonus.* These are very nice addition to the top-quality Kuro Kara Kuri action figure line. First, we have a look a the color prototype of the Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus in his “Prime Mode”. It seems that the regular Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus will come with several extra parts to create this powered-up version of the character. Then, we have an image of the gray prototype of Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus, highly inspired by his IDW Lost » Continue Reading.
