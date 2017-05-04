Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,522
Transformers: The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Identification Codes


Thanks to felllow 205 Boards user OriginalOP, we have a Transformers: The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Identification Codes List,*which he found previously from a*member of the Transformers UK Facebook group called Jon. The small but fun TLK Tiny Turbo changers come in blind bags, but there’s a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and it’s this letter that tells you who is inside. You can check the code list after the jump and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards. A Grimlock B &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Identification Codes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 10:53 AM   #2
joshimus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 3,837
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Identification Codes
Starscream is easy to feel. I found him first guess but didn't buy it. Too pricey for little kinderegg pos.
