Transformers: The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Identification Codes



Thanks to felllow 205 Boards user OriginalOP, we have a Transformers: The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Identification Codes List,*which he found previously from a*member of the Transformers UK Facebook group called Jon. The small but fun TLK Tiny Turbo changers come in blind bags, but there’s a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and it’s this letter that tells you who is inside. You can check the code list after the jump and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards. A Grimlock B



