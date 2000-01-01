|
Last of my sales collection come see the deals!
Potp prime masters
Skull grin $3
Vector prime $5
Red guy $3
The last knight cogman $12
Authentics grimlocks
Big $10
Small $7
Wfc
Optimus $15
Shockwave $15
Potp
Wheeljack $15
Hound $14
Combiner wars
Blast off $12 (jet)
Thrilling 30 stealth megatron $10( missing 1 wing)
Thrilling 30 mini cons $10(incomplete)
Rid deployed fracture $3 (incomplete)
Armada demolisher $15
Cybervese battlecall wildwheel $25
Earthrise clone 2 pack $25
Please feel free to make offers especially if buying several.
What you see is what you are purchasing.
Shipping is at buyer expense
Accept PayPal add 4% if not paying friends and family and emt.
Ask any questions
Thanks for looking