Old Today, 10:48 PM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,127
Last of my sales collection come see the deals!
Potp prime masters
Skull grin $3
Vector prime $5
Red guy $3
The last knight cogman $12
Authentics grimlocks
Big $10
Small $7
Wfc
Optimus $15
Shockwave $15
Potp
Wheeljack $15
Hound $14
Combiner wars
Blast off $12 (jet)
Thrilling 30 stealth megatron $10( missing 1 wing)
Thrilling 30 mini cons $10(incomplete)
Rid deployed fracture $3 (incomplete)
Armada demolisher $15
Cybervese battlecall wildwheel $25
Earthrise clone 2 pack $25
Please feel free to make offers especially if buying several.
What you see is what you are purchasing.
Shipping is at buyer expense
Accept PayPal add 4% if not paying friends and family and emt.
Ask any questions
Thanks for looking
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 16041986067683046577465170376002.jpg Views: 2 Size: 97.7 KB ID: 47734   Click image for larger version Name: 16041986525916953206257301242915.jpg Views: 3 Size: 98.0 KB ID: 47735   Click image for larger version Name: 1604198677436854890779979776152.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.3 KB ID: 47736   Click image for larger version Name: 1604198689922439974442324272886.jpg Views: 2 Size: 99.0 KB ID: 47737   Click image for larger version Name: 16041987066763507299043726446268.jpg Views: 2 Size: 98.7 KB ID: 47738  

Click image for larger version Name: 1604198727464694026797841556575.jpg Views: 1 Size: 100.2 KB ID: 47739  
