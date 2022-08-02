Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers HasLab Victory Saber New Official Images & Information
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,720
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber New Official Images & Information


Once again, thanks to*2005 Boards member*jackisking*for sharing in our forums images from the new Transformers Generations Book 2022 featuring new images and information about the highly anticipated*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber. We have a 2-page special showing off Victory Saber in combined mode and V-Star alt mode, Star Saber and Victory Leo in all their modes, Micromasters Hori and Fire plus all the accessories included with this successful crowdfunding. Additionally, thanks to 2005 Boards*IronEnder17*we have a basic translation of the text of the aforementioned pages. While mainly description of each image and figure, it’s mentioned that Victory Saber will be shipped &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber New Official Images & Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.