Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,720

Transformers HasLab Victory Saber New Official Images & Information



Once again, thanks to*2005 Boards member*jackisking*for sharing in our forums images from the new Transformers Generations Book 2022 featuring new images and information about the highly anticipated*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber. We have a 2-page special showing off Victory Saber in combined mode and V-Star alt mode, Star Saber and Victory Leo in all their modes, Micromasters Hori and Fire plus all the accessories included with this successful crowdfunding. Additionally, thanks to 2005 Boards*IronEnder17*we have a basic translation of the text of the aforementioned pages. While mainly description of each image and figure, it’s mentioned that Victory Saber will be shipped



The post







More... Once again, thanks to*2005 Boards member*jackisking*for sharing in our forums images from the new Transformers Generations Book 2022 featuring new images and information about the highly anticipated*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber. We have a 2-page special showing off Victory Saber in combined mode and V-Star alt mode, Star Saber and Victory Leo in all their modes, Micromasters Hori and Fire plus all the accessories included with this successful crowdfunding. Additionally, thanks to 2005 Boards*IronEnder17*we have a basic translation of the text of the aforementioned pages. While mainly description of each image and figure, it’s mentioned that Victory Saber will be shipped » Continue Reading. The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber New Official Images & Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________